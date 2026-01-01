Keel-billed toucan (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the keel-bill toucan

The keel-billed toucan (Ramphastos sulfuratus), also known as rainbow-billed toucan or sulphur-breasted toucan,[3] is a species of toucan native to southern Mexico, Central America and the far northwest of South America, and is found in tropical forests. It is the national bird of Belize. It is an omnivorous forest bird that feeds on fruit, seeds, insects, invertebrates, lizards, snakes, and small birds and their eggs.

Happy new year to all my friends new and old out there in the wonderful world of photography