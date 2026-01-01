Previous
Keel-billed toucan (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Keel-billed toucan (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the keel-bill toucan
The keel-billed toucan (Ramphastos sulfuratus), also known as rainbow-billed toucan or sulphur-breasted toucan,[3] is a species of toucan native to southern Mexico, Central America and the far northwest of South America, and is found in tropical forests. It is the national bird of Belize. It is an omnivorous forest bird that feeds on fruit, seeds, insects, invertebrates, lizards, snakes, and small birds and their eggs.
Happy new year to all my friends new and old out there in the wonderful world of photography
Stuart

I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
