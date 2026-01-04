Dorking chicken

My latest acrylic painting is of the dorking chicken

The Dorking is a British breed of domestic chicken.[8] It is named after the town of Dorking, in Surrey in southern England.[4]The Dorking has a rectangular body with short, five-toed legs. As with all single comb poultry, the comb points may require protection in extremely cold weather. Dorkings are well known for their versatility as a breed for both egg and meat production. It is one of the few breeds with red earlobes that produces a white-shelled egg. The skin colour beneath the feathers is white. The weight is 4.55–6.35 kilograms (10–14 lb) for cocks, 3.60–5.00 kg (8–11 lb) for cockerels and 3.60–4.55 kg (8–10 lb) for hens.[13] There are five recognised colour varieties: white, silver-grey, red, dark and cuckoo.[13]

