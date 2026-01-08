Previous
Island in the sun (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Island in the sun (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of palm trees on a tropical island an island in the sun.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
