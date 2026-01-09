Sign up
Photo 3950
The lakeside (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, this one is of a lakeside scene with the autumn colours on the trees and reflections in the water.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
8th January 2026 4:56am
reflections
trees
art
painting
acrylic
hobby
