A bridge crossing (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3952

A bridge crossing (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this one is of a bridge crossing the water.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
