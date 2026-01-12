Sign up
Previous
Photo 3953
Zebra finch (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting is of the Zebra finch.
The zebra finches are two species of estrildid finch in the genus Taeniopygiafound in Australia and Indonesia. They are seed-eaters that travel in large flocks.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th January 2026 3:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
zebrafinch
