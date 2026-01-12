Previous
Zebra finch (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Zebra finch (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the Zebra finch.
The zebra finches are two species of estrildid finch in the genus Taeniopygiafound in Australia and Indonesia. They are seed-eaters that travel in large flocks.
Stuart

I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
