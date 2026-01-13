Previous
Secretary bird (arctic painting) by stuart46
Secretary bird (arctic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the secretary bird
The secretarybird or secretary bird(Sagittarius serpentarius) is a large bird of prey that is endemic to Africa. It is mostly terrestrial, spending most of its time on the ground, and is usually found in the open grasslands and savanna of the sub-Saharan region. John Frederick Millerdescribed the species in 1779. A member of the order Accipitriformes, which also includes many other diurnal birds of prey such as eagles, hawks, kites, vultures, and harriers, it is placed in its own family, the Sag
