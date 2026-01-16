Sign up
Photo 3957
Coral reef (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, my hardest painting yet but my most enjoyable to do, coral reef and tropical fish.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
fish
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
coral
,
hobby
