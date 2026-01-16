Previous
Coral reef (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Coral reef (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, my hardest painting yet but my most enjoyable to do, coral reef and tropical fish.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
