Night scene in monochrome (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Night scene in monochrome (acrylic painting)

One of my earliest acrylic paintings this one is of the moon with a gull flying by it in monochrome
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
