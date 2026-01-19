Previous
King of the jungle (acrylic painting) by stuart46
King of the jungle (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this one is of a beautiful animal and to me rightly known as the king of the jungle the lion
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
