Deer at sunrise (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Deer at sunrise (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this one is of a deer in front of a risen sun in silhouette.
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
