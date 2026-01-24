Previous
Northern lights (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Northern lights (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the northern lights (aurora borealis) with trees in the front
An aurora[a] (pl. aurorae or auroras)[b] is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly observed in high-latitude regionsaround the Arctic and Antarctic. The terms northern lights (aurora borealis) and southern lights(aurora australis) are used in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres respectively.[3][c]Auroras display dynamic patterns of radiant light that appear as. curtains, rays, spirals or dynamic flickers covering the entire sky.[6]
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
