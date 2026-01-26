Whit3 rhinoceros (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the white rhinoceros in silhouette

The white rhinoceros, also known as the white rhino or square-lipped rhinoceros(Ceratotherium simum), is the largest extant species of rhinoceros and the most social of all rhino species, characterized by its wide mouth adapted for grazing. The species includes two subspecies with dramatically different conservation outlooks: the southern white rhinoceros, with an estimated 17,464 individuals in the wild as of the end of 2023,[3] and the northern white rhinoceros.

