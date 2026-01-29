Previous
Red-headed weaver (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3970

Red-headed weaver (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the red-headed weaver.
The red-headed weaver (Anaplectes rubriceps)[2][note 1] is a species of bird in the family Ploceidae. It is placed in the monotypic genus Anaplectes and is found throughout the Afrotropics.[citation needed]

The red-headed weaver (Anaplectes rubriceps) is a bird commonly found in eastern and southern Africa in countries such as Zambia, Zimbabwe and most of Mozambique and Botswana.[3] They frequent savanna biomes as well as bushland and other wooded areas.[3] At this time the species trend is stable and the population is concentrated and not fragmented into different regions
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1087% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact