Photo 3971
The countryside (acrylic painting)
My first acrylic painting was done from a photo I took about 19years ago, and was of a scenic shot of the countryside.
30th January 2026
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3971
photos
18
followers
13
following
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
painting
acrylic
countryside
hobby
