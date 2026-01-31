Previous
Shoreline (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3972

Shoreline (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings this is of the water hitting against the rocks on a shoreline
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
