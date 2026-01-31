Sign up
Photo 3972
Shoreline (acrylic painting)
One of my acrylic paintings this is of the water hitting against the rocks on a shoreline
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3972
photos
18
followers
13
following
0
365
31st January 2026 2:45am
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
shoreline
