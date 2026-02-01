Sunflowers(acrylic painting)

One of my earliest acrylic paintings this one is of sunflowers

The common sunflower (Helianthus annuus) is a species of large annual forbof the daisy family Asteraceae. The common sunflower is harvested for its edible oily seeds, which are often eaten as a snack food. They are also used in the production of cooking oil, as food for livestock, as bird food, and as plantings in domestic gardens for aesthetics. Wild plants are known for their multiple flower heads, whereas the domestic sunflower often possesses a single large flower head atop an unbranched stem.