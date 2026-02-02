Sign up
Photo 3974
Through the trees (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting is of seeing the mountains through the trees.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
trees
mountains
art
painting
acrylic
hobby
