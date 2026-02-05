Previous
Multicoloured tanager (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Multicoloured tanager (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the multicoloured tanager
The multicoloured tanager(Chlorochrysa nitidissima) is a species of bird in the family Thraupidae. It is endemicto the mountains of Colombia, and as of 2010 has been categorized as vulnerable(VU) by the IUCN.[2]The multicolored tanager is a small-sized passerine bird approximately 12 cm (5 in.) long.[3] Males have a yellow crown, face, mantle, and throat; chestnut and black ear coverts; bright green nape and wings; blue rump, breast, and belly; and a black patch in the center of the underparts.[4] Females are duller and lack the yellow mantle and black patch on the underparts.[5] Immature birds of both sexes resemble females, but are duller.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
