Atlantic canary (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the Atlantic canary

The Atlantic canary (Serinus canaria), known worldwide simply as the wild canary and also called the island canary, common canary, or canary, is a small passerine bird belonging to the genusSerinus in the true finch family, Fringillidae. It is native to the Canary Islands, the Azores, and Madeira. Wild birds are mostly yellow-green, with brownish streaking on the back. The species is common in captivity and a number of colour varieties have been bred.This bird is the natural symbol of the Canary Islands, together with the Canary Island date palm.[2