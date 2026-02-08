Bend in the river (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings this one is part of River Usk here in Newport.



The River Usk (/ʌsk/; Welsh: Afon Wysg) rises on the northern slopes of the Black Mountain (y Mynydd Du), Wales, in the westernmost part of the Brecon Beacons National Park. Initially forming the boundary between Carmarthenshire and Powys, it flows north into Usk Reservoir, then east through Sennybridge to Brecon before turning southeast to flow by Talybont-on-Usk, Crickhowell and Abergavenny, after which it takes a more southerly course.



Beyond the eponymous town of Usk, it passes the Roman legionaryfortress of Caerleon to flow through the heart of the city of Newport and into the Severn Estuary at Uskmouthnear the Newport Wetlands. The river is about 125 kilometres (78 miles) long[2] and drains a basin of 1160 km2.[3] According to the Encyclopaedia of Wales (which gives a figure of 137 km (85 mi)), the river is the longest to flow wholly within Wales.[4]