Water activities (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of activities on the water, this one was taken from a photo I took at llandegfedd reservoir.

Set in the beautiful, rolling landscape alongside the Usk Valley right on the Monmouthshire/Torfaen border, Llandegfedd Lake is a hub for health, wellbeing and recreation just twenty miles from Cardiff.The Lakeside Cafe in the visitor centre offers stunning, panoramic views across the water and our modern, purpose-built Watersport Centre offers paddle and sail sports for all ages and abilities plus organised open water swimming. An array of land activities and events are also available.Llandegfedd Lake is also a great location to fish, walk, picnic and watch wildlife.