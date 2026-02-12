Previous
Butterfly on flower (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Butterfly on flower (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of a monarch butterfly on a flower.
The monarch butterfly or simply monarch(Danaus plexippus) is a milkweed butterfly(subfamily Danainae) in the family Nymphalidae.[6] Other common names, depending on region, include milkweed, common tiger, wanderer, and black-veined brown.[7] It is among the most familiar of North American butterflies and an iconic pollinator,[8] although it is not an especially effective pollinator of milkweeds.[9] Its wings feature an easily recognizable black, orange, and white pattern, with a wingspan of 8.9–10.2 cm (3.5–4.0 in).[10] A Müllerian mimic, the viceroy butterfly, is similar in color and pattern, but is markedly smaller and has an extra black stripe across each hindwing.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
