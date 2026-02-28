Sign up
Photo 4000
Bridge crossing (acrylic painting)
One of my acrylic paintings, this one was done from a photograph I took on a holiday a few years ago of a bridge crossing a river
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
bridge
,
water
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
