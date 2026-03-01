Previous
Lighthouse (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Lighthouse (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is from a photo I took on a visit to west wales with my son.
Smalls Lighthouse is a lighthousethat stands on the largest of a group of wave-washed basalt and doleriterocks[3][4] known as The Smallsapproximately 20 miles (32 km) west of Marloes Peninsula in Pembrokeshire, Wales, and 8 miles (13 km) west of Grassholm. It was erected in 1861 by engineer James Douglass to replace a previous lighthouse which had been erected in 1776[5] on the same rock. It is the most remote lighthouse operated by Trinity House.[6]
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
