Photo 4005
Mountain range (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, this one is of a mountain range on a beautiful day, with a solo horse in the foreground.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th March 2026 2:13am
Tags
horse
,
mountains
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
