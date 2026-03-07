Sign up
Photo 4007
Two birds in silhouette (acrylic painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of two birds in silhouette at sunset.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
birds
,
silhouette
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
