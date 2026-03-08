The owl (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of an owl.

The snowy owl (Bubo scandiacus),[4] also known as the polar owl, the white owl and the Arctic owl,[5] is a large, white owl of the true owlfamily.[6] Snowy owls are native to the Arcticregions of both North America and the Palearctic, breeding mostly on the tundra.[2] It has a number of unique adaptations to its habitat and lifestyle, which are quite distinct from other extant owls.[7]One of the largest species of owl, it is the only owl with mainly white plumage.[6] Males tend to be a purer white overall while females tend to have more extensive flecks of dark brown.[8] Juvenile male snowy owls have dark markings and may appear similar to females until maturity, at which point they typically turn whiter. The composition of brown markings about the wing, although not foolproof, is the most reliable technique for aging and sexing individual snowy owls.[9]: 48