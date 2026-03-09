Previous
Two seagulls (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Two seagulls (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this one is of two seagulls
The common gull (Larus canus) is a gull that breeds in cool temperate regions of the Palearcticfrom Iceland and Scotland east to Kamchatka in the Russian Far East. Most common gulls migratefurther south in winter, reaching the Mediterranean Sea, the southern Caspian Sea, and the seas around China and Japan; northwest European populations are at least partly resident.[2][3] The closely related short-billed gull was formerly often included in this species, which was then sometimes known collectively as "mew gull".
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
