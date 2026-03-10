Previous
Koi carp (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Koi carp (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of koi carp.
Koi (Japanese: 鯉; Japanese: [koꜜi], literally 'carp'), or more specifically nishikigoi (錦鯉; Japanese: [ɲiɕi̥kiꜜɡoi], literally 'brocaded carp'), are colored varieties of carp (Cyprinus sp.) that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. Koi is an informal name for the colored variants of carp kept for ornamental purposes. There are many varieties of ornamental koi, originating from breeding that began in Niigata, Japan, in the early 19th century.[1][2][3]
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
