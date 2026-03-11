Previous
Canal walk (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Canal walk (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one was taken from a photograph I took on one of our morning walks, this of my friends walking by the side of a canal
11th March 2026

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
