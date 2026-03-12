Previous
Time to relax (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Time to relax (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one shows men enjoying themselves doing a spot of fishing early in the mornings at the Seawall here in Newport.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
