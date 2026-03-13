Previous
The fox (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4013

The fox (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the beautiful looking fox.
Foxes are small-to-medium-sized omnivorousmammals belonging to several genera of the family Canidae. They have a flattened skull; upright, triangular ears; a pointed, slightly upturned snout; and a long, bushy tail ("brush"). Twelve species belong to the monophyletic "true fox" group of genus Vulpes. Another 25 current or extinct species are sometimes called foxes – they are part of the paraphyletic group of the South American foxes or an outlying group, which consists of the bat-eared fox, gray fox, and island fox.[1]
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
March 13th, 2026  
