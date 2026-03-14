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Previous
Photo 4014
A gull at sunrise (acrylic painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a seagull in flight at sunrise, flying past a bright sun.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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14th March 2026 2:42am
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