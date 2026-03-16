The horse (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this one is of the magnificent looking horse

The horse (Equus ferus caballus)[2][5] is a domesticated, one-toed, hoofed mammal. It belongs to the taxonomic family Equidaeand is one of two extant subspecies of Equus ferus. The horse has evolved over the past 45 to 55 million years from a small multi-toed creature, Eohippus, into the large single-toed animal of today, originally in North America. Humans began domesticating horses around 4000 BCE in Central Asia, and their domestication is believed to have been widespread by 3000 BCE. Horses in the subspecies caballusare domesticated, although some domesticated populations live in the wild as feral horses. These feral populations are not true wild horses, which are horses that have never been domesticated. There is an extensive, specialized vocabulary used to describe equine-related concepts, covering everything from anatomy to life stages, size, colors, markings, breeds, locomotion, and behavior.