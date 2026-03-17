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Previous
Photo 4017
Dead tree (acrylic painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings this one is of a dead tree, it had been like this for quite a time and in a strange way it looks beautiful.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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17th March 2026 2:59am
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