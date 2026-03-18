Yorkshire Terrier (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of our best friends mothers little

Yorkshire Terrier called chicken bits because of her love for chicken.

The Yorkshire Terrier, also known as a Yorkie, is a British breed of toy dog of terrier type. It is among the smallest of the terriers and indeed of all dog breeds, with a weight of no more than 3.2 kg (7 lb).[1] It originated in the nineteenth century in the English county of Yorkshire, after which it is named.[2] The coat is tan on the head and dark steel-grey on the body; no other colour is accepted by either The Kennel Club or the Fédération Cynologique Internationale.[1][3]It is a playful and energetic dog, usually kept as a companion dog. It has contributed to the development of other breeds including the Silky Terrier, and also to cross-breeds such as the Yorkipoo.