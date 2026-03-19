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Previous
Photo 4019
Sunrise over the water (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, this one is of the sun rising over the water throwing a beautiful orange glow on the water.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th March 2026 2:50am
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sunrise
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art
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painting
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acrylic
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