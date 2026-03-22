The shark (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a shark

Sharks are a group of elasmobranchcartilaginous fishes characterized by a riblessendoskeleton, dermal denticles, five to seven gill slits on each side, and pectoral fins that are not fused to the head. Modern sharks are classified within the division Selachii[1] and are the sister group to the Batomorphi (rays and skates). Some sources extend the term "shark" as an informal category including extinct members of Chondrichthyes (cartilaginous fish) with a shark-like morphology, such as hybodonts. Shark-like chondrichthyans such as Cladoselache and Doliodus first appeared in the Devonian Period (419–359 million years), though some fossilized chondrichthyan-like scales are as old as the Late Ordovician (458–444 million years ago).[2] The earliest confirmed modern sharks (Selachii) are known from the Early Jurassic around 200 million years ago, with the oldest known member being Agaleus, though records of true sharks may extend back as far as the Permian.[3]

At the moment I am suffering from a damaged rotator cuff in my right shoulder and can’t do much at all waiting for another hospital appointment