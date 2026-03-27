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The cove (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4027

The cove (acrylic painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one was taken from a photo of my son and his wifes holiday in the Cornwall area.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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