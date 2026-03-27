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Previous
Photo 4027
The cove (acrylic painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one was taken from a photo of my son and his wifes holiday in the Cornwall area.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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Taken
27th March 2026 2:19am
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water
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cove
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