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The American flamingo (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4031

The American flamingo (acrylic painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings,this one is of the brightly coloured flamingo
The American flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber) is a large species of flamingo native to the West Indies, northern South America(including the Galápagos Islands) and the Yucatán Peninsula. It is closely related to the greater flamingo and Chilean flamingo, and was formerly considered conspecificwith the greater flamingo, but that treatment is now widely viewed (e.g. by the Americanand British Ornithologists' Unions) as incorrect due to a lack of evidence. It is also known as the Caribbean flamingo, although it is also present in the Galápagos Islands. It is the only flamingo that naturally inhabits North America along with the Neotropical realm.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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