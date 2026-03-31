The American flamingo (acrylic painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings,this one is of the brightly coloured flamingo

The American flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber) is a large species of flamingo native to the West Indies, northern South America(including the Galápagos Islands) and the Yucatán Peninsula. It is closely related to the greater flamingo and Chilean flamingo, and was formerly considered conspecificwith the greater flamingo, but that treatment is now widely viewed (e.g. by the Americanand British Ornithologists' Unions) as incorrect due to a lack of evidence. It is also known as the Caribbean flamingo, although it is also present in the Galápagos Islands. It is the only flamingo that naturally inhabits North America along with the Neotropical realm.