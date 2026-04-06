The scarlet ibis (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the scarlet ibis



The scarlet ibis, sometimes called red ibis(Eudocimus ruber), is a species of ibis in the bird family Threskiornithidae. It inhabits tropical South America and part of the Caribbean. In form, it resembles most of the other twenty-seven extant species of ibis, but its remarkably brilliant scarletcoloration makes it unmistakable. It is one of the two national birds of Trinidad and Tobago, and its Tupi–Guarani name, guará, is part of the name of several municipalities along the coast of Brazil.[3]



This medium-sized wading bird is hardy, numerous, and prolific, and it has protected status around the world. Its IUCN status is Least Concern. The legitimacy of Eudocimus ruber as a biological classification, however, is in dispute. Traditional Linnaean taxonomy classifies it as a unique species, but some scientists have moved to reclassify it as a subspeciesof a more general American ibis species, along with its close relative, the American white ibis (Eudocimus albus).