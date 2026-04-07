Eurasian hoopoe (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the Eurasian hoopoe



The Eurasian hoopoe or common hoopoe (Upupa epops) is the most widespread species of the genus Upupa. It is a distinctive cinnamon coloured bird with black and white wings, a tall erectile crest, a broad white band across a black tail, and a long narrow downcurved bill. Its call is a soft "oop-oop-oop".



The Eurasian hoopoe is native to Europe, Asia and Africa. It is migratory in the northern part of its range. Some ornithologists consider the Madagascar hoopoes as a subspecies. The African hoopoe, subspecies U. e. africana, has sometimes been treated as a separate species