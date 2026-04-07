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Eurasian hoopoe (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4038

Eurasian hoopoe (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the Eurasian hoopoe

The Eurasian hoopoe or common hoopoe (Upupa epops) is the most widespread species of the genus Upupa. It is a distinctive cinnamon coloured bird with black and white wings, a tall erectile crest, a broad white band across a black tail, and a long narrow downcurved bill. Its call is a soft "oop-oop-oop".

The Eurasian hoopoe is native to Europe, Asia and Africa. It is migratory in the northern part of its range. Some ornithologists consider the Madagascar hoopoes as a subspecies. The African hoopoe, subspecies U. e. africana, has sometimes been treated as a separate species
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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