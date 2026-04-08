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Photo 4039
3 people in silhouette (acrylic painting)
One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of three people in silhouette in the sun
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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8th April 2026 2:01am
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