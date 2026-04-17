The rose (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic paintin, this one is of a beautiful garden flower the rose.



A rose is either a woody perennialflowering plant of the genus Rosa(/ˈroʊzə/),[4] in the family Rosaceae(/roʊˈzeɪsiːˌiː/),[4] or the flower it bears. There are over three hundred species and tens of thousands of cultivars.[5] The plants range in size and form, from trailing and erect shrubs to climbers up to 7 metres (23 ft) in height. Sharp prickles appear on the stems of many species.[6] Their flowers vary in size and shape and are usually large and showy, in colours ranging from white through pinks, reds, oranges and yellows.Most species are native to Asia, with smaller numbers native to Europe, North America, and Northwest Africa.[6] Species, cultivars and hybrids are all widely grown for their beauty and often are fragrant. Different species hybridize easily, and this has been used in the development of the wide range of garden roses. Roses have acquired cultural significance in many societies.