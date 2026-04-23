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Mandarin duck (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4054

Mandarin duck (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the colourful duck the mandarin duck.

The mandarin duck (Aix galericulata) is a perching duck species native to the East Palearctic. It is sexually dimorphic; the males are elaborately coloured, while the females have more subdued colours.[2] It is a medium-sized duck, at 41–49 cm (16–19 in) long with a 65–75 cm (26–30 in) wingspan. It is closely related to the North American wood duck, the only other member of the genus Aix. 'Aix' is an Ancient Greek word which was used by Aristotle to refer to an unknown diving bird, and 'galericulata'is the Latin for a wig, derived from galerum, a cap or bonnet. Outside of its native range, the mandarin duck has a large introduced population in the British Isles and Western Europe, with additional smaller introductions in North America.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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