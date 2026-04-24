Lily the toy poodle (acrylic painting)

One of my latest acrylic paintings, this one is of our beautiful little toy poodle called lily.

The Poodle, called the Pudel in German (German: [ˈpuːdl̩] ⓘ) and the Caniche in French, is a breed of water dog. The breed is divided into four varieties based on size, the Standard Poodle, Medium Poodle, Miniature Poodle and Toy Poodle, although the Medium Poodle is not universally recognised. They have a distinctive thick, curly coat that comes in many colours and patterns, with only solid colours recognised by major breed registries. Poodles are active and intelligent, and are particularly able to learn from humans. Poodles tend to live 10–18 years, with smaller varieties tending to live longer than larger ones.