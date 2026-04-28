European goldfinch (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the European goldfinch.



The European goldfinch or simply referred to as the goldfinch (Carduelis carduelis) is a small passerine bird in the finch family that is native to the Palearcticzone in Europe, northern Africa, and western Asia. It has been introduced to other areas, including Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay and the United States.



The breeding male has a red face with black markings around the eyes, and a black-and-white head. Its back and flanks are buff or chestnut brown. Its black wings feature a broad yellow bar. Its tail is black and its rump is white. Males and females are very similar, but females have a slightly smaller red area on their face.