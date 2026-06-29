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Photo 4121
Inner beauty (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, this one is of inner beauty, the outline of a lion with a sunset and tree within the lion.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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