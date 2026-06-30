Pride rock (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, a scene from The Lion King

Pride Rock is a rock formation in the Pride Lands. It is the kingdom's center of government as well as the home of the royal family and their pride. Upon the birth of his son, Simba, Mufasa summoned the Pride Landers to Pride Rock for the infant's formal presentation ceremony. Later, when Simba was a cub, Mufasa took him to the summit of Pride Rock and showed him his future kingdom. After the purported deaths of both Mufasa and Simba, Scar took the throne, during which he ascended the peak of Pride Rock.